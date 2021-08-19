COVID-19 update: 26,214 more shots, 14 more deaths, 3,180 new cases

Vaccine providers in Illinois have administered another 26,214 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as state health officials report the seven-day case positivity rate has declined slightly for the second day in a row. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, March 5

State health officials today reported 26,214 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of doses administered statewide to 13,718,714 since the vaccine rollout began in December, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials are also reporting 58.3% of the vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, while 75.2% of that age group as had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, IDPH figures show 14 more people have died from COVID-19, while another 3,180 new cases were diagnosed.

The state's death toll from the virus is now 23,699, while 1,477,465 residents have tested positive.

Illinois hospitals are treating 1,994 COVID-19 patients, 449 of whom are in intensive care, according to the most recent figures from the state.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 5.2%, the second day in a row it has declined, though just slightly.

Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures that help track the level of infection growth within a certain population.