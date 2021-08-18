Two bodies recovered from Lake Michigan near Waukegan, Lake Forest

Lake County authorities are working to identify two bodies recovered from Lake Michigan by the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Lt. Christopher Covelli said Wednesday that authorities believe they've identified the body of a Hispanic man but are working to confirm it.

Covelli said the office is hoping members of the public can help identify the other body, a Black woman between the ages of 18 and 40, around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and around 150 to 170 pounds. The woman's fingernails and toenails were painted and she was wearing a summer dress, according to a sheriff's office news release. Based on preliminary information, it appears the body was in the water for no more than two weeks.

Covelli urged anyone who might know the identity of the woman to call investigators at (847) 377-4000.

Both bodies were discovered within around a two-hour period, and were subsequently recovered by Coast Guard members.

About 3 p.m., a fisherman spotted the body of the woman floating in the water around three miles southeast of the Waukegan Harbor.

About 4:30 p.m., Coast Guard members who were conducting a training exercise in a helicopter spotted the body of the man around three miles east of the Lake Forest shoreline.