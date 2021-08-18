Powerball ticket sold in Naperville wins $1 million

A $1 million prize winning Powerball ticket was sold at the BP gas station at 1983 Brookdale Road in Naperville. Courtesy of Illinois Lottery

A $1 million prize winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold last month in Naperville, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was traced to a BP gas station at 1983 Brookdale Road in Naperville, following the drawing held on July 24. Illinois Lottery officials say the winner has not yet claimed the prize.

"This win is great and means a lot to our business," Laura Espinoza, manager of the Naperville BP gas station, said in a statement. "Lottery brings in a lot of regular customers, and we get to know them and the games and numbers that they play,"

As the retailer that sold the winning ticket, the Naperville BP will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

The winning Illinois Lottery player has become the 13th person this year to win a $1 million Powerball payout, before taxes. According to Illinois Lottery officials, there have also been 28 Powerball players who have won $50,000 prizes.

Winning lottery players should sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize. Instructions on how to claim prizes can be found on the "When You Win" page on the Illinois Lottery website at illinoislottery.com.