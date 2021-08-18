Feder: Block Club Chicago hires reporter Quinn Myers from WTTW

Quinn Myers, a reporter and producer for WTTW-Channel 11's "Chicago Tonight," has been hired by Block Club Chicago to cover the Wicker Park, Bucktown and West Town neighborhoods for the nonprofit neighborhood news site.

Myers, a graduate of George Washington University, joined the Window to the World Communications station as an associate producer and reporter in 2019.

He previously worked as a reporting intern and contributor for Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM.

"Absolutely thrilled to be part of one of the most engaged and vital newsrooms in the city and I can't wait to get started," Myers tweeted.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.