Feder: Block Club Chicago hires reporter Quinn Myers from WTTW
Updated 8/18/2021 6:12 AM
Quinn Myers, a reporter and producer for WTTW-Channel 11's "Chicago Tonight," has been hired by Block Club Chicago to cover the Wicker Park, Bucktown and West Town neighborhoods for the nonprofit neighborhood news site.
Myers, a graduate of George Washington University, joined the Window to the World Communications station as an associate producer and reporter in 2019.
He previously worked as a reporting intern and contributor for Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM.
"Absolutely thrilled to be part of one of the most engaged and vital newsrooms in the city and I can't wait to get started," Myers tweeted.
