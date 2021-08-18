 

Des Plaines District 62 approves leaner budget for 2022 fiscal year

  • Money for a new roof at North Elementary School is included in the tentative Des Plaines School District 62 budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

    Money for a new roof at North Elementary School is included in the tentative Des Plaines School District 62 budget for the 2022 fiscal year. Courtesy of District 62

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 8/18/2021 10:58 AM

Des Plaines School District 62's proposed annual budget for the 2022 fiscal year is noticeably leaner than the previous fiscal plan, with spending predicted to drop by more than 2%, officials revealed.

Conversely, revenue during the 2022 fiscal year is expected to be more than 5% greater than the previous year's total.

 

The new fiscal year began July 1.

The District 62 board tentatively approved the roughly $107.9 million spending plan at its meeting Monday. That sum is about $2.3 million less than the 2021 fiscal year's $110.2 million budgeted total for salaries, construction, purchases and other expenditures.

Mark Bertolozzi, the district's assistant superintendent for business services, attributed the decrease to "conservative budget assumptions."

According to the district, the proposed budget includes:

• $64,000 for a new playground at Plainfield Elementary School.

• $388,000 for repaving of the Central Elementary School parking lot and playground.

• $657,000 for a new roof at North Elementary School.

On the other side of the ledger, officials expect to collect nearly $95.5 million in property taxes, fees and other revenue this fiscal year.

That's about $5.1 million more than the $90.4 million revenue estimate in the 2021 budget.

The roughly $12.4 million gap between projected expenses and revenue will be bridged with cash from reserves, Bertolozzi said. But the actual difference likely will be smaller than budgeted, he said.

A final vote is expected Sept. 20.

District 62 serves more than 4,200 students at 11 schools and one early learning center. Classes for most students began Wednesday.

