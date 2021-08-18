Bethany Lutheran in Naperville loses state recognition over masks

Illinois officials have revoked recognition of Bethany Lutheran School in Naperville, saying it defied Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mandate requiring masks inside schools to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Illinois State Board of Education officials took the step on Wednesday, spokeswoman Jaclyn Matthews said in an email this morning.

It's the second private religious school in the suburbs to lose state recognition.

Timothy Christian Schools in Elmhurst was reinstated last week after it promised to require masks. Earlier, Timothy Christian Superintendent Matt Davidson had said the school was sticking with its mask-optional stance in spite of the state requirement, which triggered ISBE's action.

Loss of recognition status comes with stiff penalties such as ineligibility for IHSA and Illinois Elementary School Association sports, exclusion from the Invest in Kids tax scholarship program and the state not acknowledging graduates' diplomas.

Bethany Lutheran operates preschool through 8th grade classes.

School officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since last week, ISBE has put 21 school districts on probation for flouting the mask mandate for students and adults inside schools ordered by Pritzker on Aug. 4.

"We will continue to act swiftly with both nonpublic and public schools that have confirmed they are not implementing universal indoor masking," Matthews said.

The Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics are recommending masks inside to keep kids safe in schools as the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 is surging across the U.S.

Children ages 11 and younger are not yet eligible for vaccinations.