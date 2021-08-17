Police search for three men after Aurora gunfire

The Aurora Police Department is searching for three men after an automatic weapon was fired in the air Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 200 block of Hill Avenue for reports of gunshots at 12:30 p.m. after an officer in the area saw a vehicle driving erratically and one of the occupants shooting out of the window with an automatic weapon, according to a news release.

The three men are Black and in their 20s, the news release said. One had black dreadlocks and was wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and red shoes. Another had black dreadlocks and wore a navy sports jersey, black pants with a white stripe down the side and dark shoes. The third man had short hair and wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and black shoes and may have a black cap.

Police pursued the vehicle into Oswego, where the vehicle jumped a median and officers lost sight of it, the news release said.

Moments later, officers located the empty vehicle at the intersection of Waterbury Circle and Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego.

A homeowner gave the police a video that showed the men running from the area. A firearm was located.

Because the men had shot a gun, officers requested people in the Ogden Falls neighborhood to stay inside their homes, the news release said. Officers also requested a lockdown of Oswego East High School, which is still on summer break, so the sports activities taking place there were canceled for the evening.

The area was thoroughly searched by 4 p.m., but the men weren't located.

Anyone with home video surveillance or any other footage related to the case should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500.