Police: No evidence that Palatine man's death was suspicious
Updated 8/17/2021 10:59 AM
The investigation into the death of a Palatine man found in a retention pond near his residence Sunday didn't indicate anything suspicious, police said.
James Leisky was found after a passerby called 911 at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The retention pond is near Leisky's apartment on the 500 block of North Quentin Road.
"There's no evidence at this point in our investigation that indicates anything suspicious," Palatine police Cmdr. Bruce Morris said.
An autopsy took place Monday, but a determination on the cause of death is pending further examination, officials said.
