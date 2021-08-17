Feder: NBC 5 promotes Alicia Roman to top weekday morning weather job

With the impending retirement of longtime meteorologist Andy Avalos, NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 has promoted Alicia Roman to primary weekday morning weather duties, effective August 30.

Roman, who joined NBC 5 in 2011 from then-CBS affiliate WISH in Indianapolis, most recently has been weekend morning meteorologist and backup to Avalos during the week. Now she'll take over from 4 to 7 a.m. weekdays.

"I very much realize, in my new role, how important it is to provide local viewers with an accurate forecast and maybe a laugh or two," Roman said in a statement. "I feel so fortunate to have worked alongside one of the most professional and knowledgeable meteorologists, not only in Chicago, but in our field. Andy is more than a mentor to me, he is a great friend."

A western Pennsylvania native and graduate of Penn State University, Roman studied meteorology at Mississippi State University and began her career at WHIZ, the NBC affiliate in Zanesville, Ohio.

She also worked for WIS, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina.

NBC 5 also announced the hiring Monday of Iisha Scott as weekend morning weather forecaster. Scott signs on August 30 from WCNC, the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she has worked since 2018.

Born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, Scott graduated from Norfolk State University and studied meteorology at Mississippi State University.

She previously worked for ABC affiliate WVEC in Norfolk and NBC affiliate WECT in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.