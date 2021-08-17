COVID-19 update: 18,636 more shots, 16 more deaths, 3,639 new cases

Vaccine providers in Illinois are bracing for another run on doses after federal health officials announced booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine would be likely eight months following the second dose. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

State health officials today reported 18,636 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

The new inoculations brings the total number of doses administered in Illinois to 13,666,507 since mid-December when vaccine distribution began.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials are reporting 58.1% of the state's vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 75% of that population has received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 3,639 new cases of the respiratory disease.

The state's death toll from the virus is now at 23,640, while 1,470,452 cases have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

Hospitals statewide are treating 1,952 COVID-19 patients, 446 of whom are in intensive care, according to IDPH figures.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is currently at 5.4%.

Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of infection growth within a certain population and is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.