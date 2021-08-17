Chicago reinstituting mask requirement as 3,639 new COVID-19 cases logged statewide

Vaccine providers in Illinois are bracing for another run on doses after federal health officials announced booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine would be likely eight months following the second dose. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Jaxen Desai, 7, wears a mask as he watches the first half of an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls in Chicago in May. The city will be returning to indoor mask requirements this weekend. Associated press

Illinois health officials reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,639 new cases of the respiratory disease on Tuesday.

Chicago, which is averaging more than 400 new cases a day,today announced it's reinstitute indoor masking requirements at all public venues starting Friday.

Meanwhile, more than 65 performing arts venues and organizations in the suburbs and Chicago announced they will require face masks and proof of vaccination for patrons. Those unable to be vaccinated will be required to provide proof of a negative test result.

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said that starting Friday face coverings will be required in Chicago stores, restaurants and other public spaces for all people over the age of 2, regardless of the person's vaccination status, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

"With Chicago passing 400 cases per day we have save seen that metric pass into higher risk," Arwady announced at a city hall news conference.

Other city officials noted that the mandate would also apply to health clubs and the common areas of condominium or apartment buildings, and that masks are also recommended, though not required, in crowded outdoor settings.

Arwady said she does not foresee further restrictions or business limits. "Our goal is remain open but careful."

State health officials today reported 18,636 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

The new inoculations brings the total number of doses administered in Illinois to 13,666,507 since mid-December, when vaccine distribution began.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials are reporting 58.1% of the state's vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 75% of that population has received at least one dose.

The state's death toll from the virus is 23,640, while 1,470,452 cases have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

Hospitals statewide are treating 1,952 COVID-19 patients, 446 of whom are in intensive care, according to IDPH figures.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 5.4%.

Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of infection growth within a certain population and is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results.