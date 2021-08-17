18-year-old critically injured in stabbing near Libertyville

An 18-year-old man from the Libertyville area was critically injured in a stabbing early Tuesday morning at his home, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Lake County sheriff's office, an 18-year-old Park City man drove to the 16200 block of West Des Plaines Drive around 1 a.m. to confront the Libertyville-area man about an ongoing feud.

As the two argued, the resident pulled out a knife and was stabbed with it.

The injured man was taken to the hospital. The man from Park City is being questioned by sheriff's detectives.