 

18-year-old critically injured in stabbing near Libertyville

 
By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/17/2021 4:38 PM

An 18-year-old man from the Libertyville area was critically injured in a stabbing early Tuesday morning at his home, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Lake County sheriff's office, an 18-year-old Park City man drove to the 16200 block of West Des Plaines Drive around 1 a.m. to confront the Libertyville-area man about an ongoing feud.

 

As the two argued, the resident pulled out a knife and was stabbed with it.

The injured man was taken to the hospital. The man from Park City is being questioned by sheriff's detectives.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 