Vehicle, Rolling Meadows home damaged in shooting early Sunday

Rolling Meadows police are seeking the public's help as they investigate an early morning shooting Sunday that left a home and vehicle damaged.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which occurred about 5:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of St. James Street, police said.

Approximately nine shots were fired and a dark-colored sedan appears to have been involved, according to police.

Investigators are asking that anyone who may have video surveillance in the area to look at their footage and let police know if it may be useful. One neighbor already has provided video depicting the dark vehicle, police said.

Police can be reached by calling (847) 255-2416.