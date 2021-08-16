More houses coming to Huntley subdivision addition along Dundee Road

Final plans have been submitted to Huntley officials to complete the development of the Cider Grove subdivision with 76 new houses.

The new houses will be added in what currently is 79.54 acres of an empty field north of Dundee Road, according to village board documents. The new construction will connect to existing Cider Grove houses along Leland Lane to the west of the field.

The project is being pursued by D.R. Horton, a California-based developer.

The construction of the houses will come in two phases, according to the village.

The first phase of the project will add 35 houses next to existing parts of the subdivision. Each lot will be 12,600 square feet.

The second phase of the project will add 41 houses to the east of the houses that will be constructed in phase one. Each lot in phase two will be at least 8,451 square feet.

A park that includes a playground, walking paths, and a picnic shelter will be constructed within one year of completing the new houses, according to the village board.

More houses along Hopkins Street also will be added in currently vacant lots.

Most of the new houses constructed will be two story, however, D.R. Horton is planning to offer an single story ranch house option as well on small lots.

The houses themselves will be between 1,970 and 3,020 square feet.

While an addition to the current Cider Grove neighborhood, owners in the new houses will have the ability to organize themselves under a separate homeowner's association, according to village documents.

A time frame for the construction of the new houses was not offered to the village by the developer. D.R. Horton received initial approval for their plans in June, but still must go through further permit processes to begin construction.

It is not yet clear what the value of the houses will be, but recent sales by Realtors of houses in the existing Cider Grove subdivision indicate houses could sell for values in the high $300,000 to low $400,000 range.