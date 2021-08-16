 

'It's heartbreaking': Krishnamoorthi, Underwood fearing safety of Afghans who helped U.S.

  • Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

    Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi Tom Williams/Pool via AP, 2020

  • U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood

    U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood

  • Sen. Dick Durbin

    Sen. Dick Durbin Associated Press

  • U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley

    U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 8/16/2021 6:14 PM

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg and other Illinois lawmakers on Monday demanded the American government protect its allies in Afghanistan as the government there crumbles and people panic.

"Our foremost priority must now be to evacuate every American in the country and to safeguard all our Afghan partners who have helped us," Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat serving Illinois' 8th District, tweeted.

 

Krishnamoorthi called the fall of the government after nearly two decades of work by Americans and Afghans "heartbreaking."

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Naperville Democrat, touted her vote to expand and expedite a special visa program to assist the evacuation of Afghans who worked with America over the past two decades.

"We know that there are many individuals who are seeking access to those visas ... to get out of the country," she said Monday. "We need to expedite that program to save our Afghan partners."

In a statement to the media, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin criticized the Afghan government for not being willing "to fight for its own future."

Durbin credited President Joe Biden for not passing the longest war in U.S. history to another president.

"And had he walked away from the withdraw agreement originally negotiated by President (Donald) Trump, Taliban attacks on U.S. forces would have restarted and required yet another surge in U.S. troops," said Durbin, a Springfield Democrat.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"This endless cost in American lives and taxpayer dollars was not sustainable," he said.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a Chicago Democrat whose 5th District includes parts of Elmhurst, Oakbrook Terrace and other suburbs, said he was "deeply saddened" by the situation.

"After two decades of deployments of young Americans to strengthen the local government and train a national military force, it is incredibly frustrating to watch the Taliban's rapid advance," Quigley said.

The U.S. went to war in Afghanistan to eliminate terrorist Osama bin Laden and the extremists who harbored him, Quigley said. But, he added, the U.S. wasn't prepared for what came next: the realities of nation building, a protracted military engagement and "two decades worth of officials concealing the realities on the ground and telling half-truths to the American public."

"Both parties, four presidents and hundreds of elected officials and military leaders are responsible for this failure," Quigley said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
The Latest: Pakistan envoy says Biden decision was 'logical'
Related Article
The Latest: Pakistan envoy says Biden decision was 'logical'
 
Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what's next
Related Article
Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what's next
 
Watch: Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
Related Article
Watch: Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
 
US officials say 7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos
Related Article
US officials say 7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos
 
Images: Taliban insurgents stormed across Afghanistan, capturing all major cities
Related Article
Images: Taliban insurgents stormed across Afghanistan, capturing all major cities
 
Related Article
US Embassy in Kabul tells Americans to shelter in place, says airport reportedly taking fire
 
Related Article
Taliban spokesman tells AP the militants are holding talks aimed at forming an 'open, inclusive Islamic government'
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 