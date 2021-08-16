Feder: ABC 7's Ryan Chiaverini 'super surprised' to catch COVID

Ryan Chiaverini can't catch a break.

In July he got word that "Windy City Live," the daily talk show he's been co-hosting for the past 10 years on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, had been canceled effective September 3.

Then last week he returned from officiating at co-host Val Warner's wedding in Cancun to learn he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

"Here I am, one of the many breakthrough cases that we're seeing in our state and across the country," Chiaverini told ABC 7 News anchor Judy Hsu. "I do really believe that because I am vaccinated the severity of my symptoms have been much less and I've been able to recover much faster. My fever only lasted about six hours or something like that," adding: "I was super surprised and it is disappointing ... I'll be the first to admit I was back out giving hugs and handshakes and living our lives like we wanted to get back to, but this thing is real."

P.S. Warner tested negative.

