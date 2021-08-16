'A stain on the entire nation': Kinzinger blasts Trump and Biden for Afghanistan crisis

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, blasted the rapid American withdrawal from Afghanistan that's left the nation in chaos and the Taliban back in power. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In a scathing statement and series of tweets over the past two days, Afghanistan War veteran and U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger blasted the rapid withdrawal of American forces from the war-torn nation that's now once again under Taliban rule.

"This is a disaster, and a stain on the entire nation," said Kinzinger, a Channahon Republican serving the 16th District. "The Taliban has always said that America has the watches, but they have the time. Under both President (Donald) Trump and President (Joe) Biden, the U.S. announced that our time in Afghanistan is over, effectively letting the Taliban know they were right, they could simply outwait us."

Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran and current Air National Guard member who flew missions in Afghanistan, called the unfolding chaos the result of shortsighted and weak actions by both the Biden and Trump administrations.

"I am heartbroken and angry by what's happening in Afghanistan, largely because this was entirely avoidable," he said. "I've said countless times that withdrawing our troops emboldens our enemies and puts our allies in grave danger. And yet, both President Trump and President Biden made their announcements anyway -- broadcasting to our enemies that we were leaving and telling our allies around the world that we had given up.

"The reality we face now is sad, and the aftermath will be dangerous and devastating," he added.

On Monday, Kinzinger took to Twitter to discuss the crisis. He urged the U.S. to assist Afghans who worked with America by issuing them special immigrant visas.

"We need to make it clear to the Taliban that we WILL be evacuating all those we need to, as long as it takes," he tweeted.