Taste of Glen Ellyn wraps up Sunday
Updated 8/14/2021 5:41 PM
After a yearlong hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Taste of Glen Ellyn resumed this week for a five-day festival filled with carnival rides, a business expo, musical performances, and food and beverage vendors.
The wafting smells of different foods cooking on the grill, sounds of kids screaming on thrill rides and music filled the air of the festival grounds at Glenwood Avenue and Crescent Boulevard.
Dad Steve Wolsztyniak of Lombard got to have some quality time with his two daughters, Ayla and Lana, Saturday as they scarfed down chicken planks and a hot dog while listening to the School of Rock band perform.
The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit glenellynchamber.com.
