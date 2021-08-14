Free school supplies handed out at annual back-to-school bash
Updated 8/14/2021 4:57 PM
Cars lined up for hours even before Elgin's fourth annual Back to School BBQ Bash started Saturday in Wing Park.
Organizers handed out free backpacks filled with school supplies like notebooks, pencils, pens, and a free bag lunch with a hot dog or pulled pork sandwich provided by Food For Friends of Chicago.
"I feel it's good for the community and it's a good thing to get free stuff, especially school supplies," said Isabel Perez, 12, of Elgin, as she picked up her new book bag. She will be attending Larsen Middle School starting Monday.
