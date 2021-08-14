Aurora families receive free school supplies at fairs

Thousands of families received free school supplies Saturday at four separate drive-through fairs in Aurora. Courtesy of City of Aurora

Thousands of families received free school supplies Saturday at four separate drive-through fairs in Aurora.

Cars were lined up for several blocks for the 34th annual MLK Back to School Bash.

Several Aurora City Council members collaborated with the African American Men of Unity and Latino fraternities and sororities to host the events at Greene Field Park on the city's west side, McCarty Elementary School on the far east side, and Phillips Park and the Aurora Transportation facility on the east side.

Families can pick up free school supplies at two more walk-up, in-person events Sunday.

Distributions will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at Spring Lake Park, 396 Spring Lake Lane, and 1 to 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, 42 N. Farnsworth Ave.