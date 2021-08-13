Video: Memories of the Arlington Million

Daily Herald report

The inaugural Arlington Million in 1981. The "Miracle Million" in 1985. The 2015 victory by Illinois-bred The Pizza Man. Watch as Arlington Park president Tony Petrillo, facilities director Tom Musielak and the jockey with the track's most wins, Earlie Fires, recount memories of the race being run Saturday as the $600,000 Mister D. Stakes in the racetrack's final year.