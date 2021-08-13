Video: Memories of the Arlington Million
Posted8/13/2021 5:30 AM
Daily Herald report
The inaugural Arlington Million in 1981. The "Miracle Million" in 1985. The 2015 victory by Illinois-bred The Pizza Man. Watch as Arlington Park president Tony Petrillo, facilities director Tom Musielak and the jockey with the track's most wins, Earlie Fires, recount memories of the race being run Saturday as the $600,000 Mister D. Stakes in the racetrack's final year.
related
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.