Timothy Christian Schools to get state recognition back after complying with mask mandate

The Illinois State Board of Education intends to reinstate Timothy Christian's recognition status after it was revoked. Daily Herald File Photo

The Illinois State Board of Education officials said Friday they intend to reinstate Timothy Christian Schools' recognition status after revoking it Wednesday over noncompliance with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's universal mask mandate intended to reduce spread of COVID-19.

Educators with the Elmhurst private school serving kindergarten through grade 12 contended they "never stated that it would not comply with the universal mask requirement."

ISBE officials differed, saying the school had made it clear they had a voluntary masking policy.

"Since having its recognition status removed, the school has changed its position and newly updated its health plan to require universal indoor masking," ISBE spokeswoman Jaclyn Matthews said. We appreciate the school's cooperation to protect the health and safety of its students and staff.

"However, any future verified reports of noncompliance will result in immediate revocation of recognition status."

Loss of recognition status comes with stiff penalties such as ineligibility for IHSA sports, exclusion from a scholarship fund, and the state not acknowledging graduate's diplomas.

Timothy Christian Superintendent Matt Davidson told parents in a message late Thursday afternoon that "I'm pleased to announce that our ISBE recognition and its privileges will be fully restored once we update our health plan on the website in a clear manner to demonstrate full compliance with the executive order.

"I'll submit the documentation to ISBE later this evening, and we'll announce when it's official. This is a complete reversal and good news for our school ... so we can take a collective deep breath."

Timothy Christian educators issued a statement Thursday saying, "Timothy made a schoolwide commitment to its community that it would use the two weeks before school starts (Aug. 25) to look more closely at the issue of universal masking in schools, and its impact on Timothy, specifically.

"The intent prior to the first day of school was to spend the time to gain understanding of the executive order, the timing of its expiration, enforcement, and available legal options. In essence, Timothy was doing its "due diligence" for its constituents."

But ISBE officials said Pritzker's mask executive order went into effect Aug. 4 and they disagreed there was a gray area. The policy was imposed as cases of COVID-19 surge and impacts all public and private schools.

A Wednesday video from Davidson "as well as their confirmation over the phone, and the health plan posted to (Timothy Christian's) website all clearly stated their mask optional policy was and would remain in place," Matthews said.

"We will continue to act swiftly with both nonpublic and public schools that have confirmed they are not implementing universal indoor masking as required by the executive order," she said. "ISBE will not compromise students' health and safety. Masking is a safe, easy, and effective way to ensure all students can attend school in-person this fall, where they can learn and grow to their fullest potential.

Davidson thanked parents for their support Thursday, noting "it's been a busy 24 hours. Someday I'll have to share more about it. In the meantime, our commitment to Biblical virtues and values will remain our rudder as we navigate the upcoming school year -- a year that I've pledged to make our best ever."

Numerous school districts had announced voluntary masking policies but reversed course after Pritzker on Aug. 4 mandated masks be worn inside schools.

With loss of recognition, graduating students' diplomas are not acknowledged by the state and schools are not allowed to participate in IHSA sports.

In addition, both the high school and elementary schools would lose access to the Invest in Kids tax scholarship program, and middle school and elementary students would be ineligible to participate in Illinois Elementary School Association sports, according to ISBE policy.

The Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics are recommending masks inside to keep kids safe in schools as the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 is surging across the U.S.

Children ages 11 and younger are not yet eligible for vaccinations.