Several suburbs get millions in COVID-19 relief grants

Gov. JB Pritzker -- pictured here Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the state fair in Springfield -- announced Friday that dozens of small towns throughout Illinois will share $40 million in federal coronavirus relief grants this year and next. The State Journal-Register via AP

Several suburban communities are among 74 small towns throughout Illinois slated to receive a portion of more than $40 million in federal COVID-19 relief grants.

The grants were announced Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. These towns will receive another $40 million next year.

More than $742 million is available to small towns throughout Illinois, Pritzker said. Only about half the eligible towns have applied so far.

"With the deadline for funding quickly approaching, I urge all eligible communities to apply for their share of funding as we work together to build a strong economic recovery across Illinois," he said.

The grant applications are available through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

In suburban Cook County, Elk Grove Village will receive more than $2 million, Hanover Park is getting more than $2.5 million, South Barrington will receive nearly $340,000 and Streamwood is getting more than $2.6 million.

In DuPage County, Elmhurst will get nearly $3.2 million, Lombard is receiving more than $3 million, Oak Brook is slated for almost $550,000 and Roselle is getting more than $1.5 million.

Lombard Village Manager Scott Niehaus noted that there are limitations on spending, but villages that receive the funds have until 2024 to earmark the money and 2026 to spend it. The village board is examining what businesses in town already received federal assistance before deciding how to spend the grant funds.

"Our board is going to take this slow and steady," Niehaus said. "We're going to want to spend these funds toward projects or industries that would plant seeds for a long time, things that can help create additional sales tax or property tax revenue."

In Kane County, more than $400,000 is going to Hampshire and more than $200,000 to Sleepy Hollow.

In Lake County, Antioch will receive almost $1 million and Volo is set to get nearly $400,000.

In McHenry County, Barrington Hills is getting almost $300,000, according to the state report.

Eligible uses for the money include COVID-19 response, replacing lost revenue, economic stabilization for residents and businesses, and addressing inequality in the impact of the pandemic.

The full list of recipients is available on the DCEO website, illinois.gov/dceo.