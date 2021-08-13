Route 83 in Antioch to close Monday

Route 83 (Main Street) north of North Avenue in Antioch will be closed, weather permitting, at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, for emergency repairs to the Canadian National railroad crossing. Drivers will be detoured to Routes 173 and 45, plus Wilmot Road. The work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. Visit travelmidwest.com for info about other construction projects in northeast Illinois.