Route 83 in Antioch to close Monday
Updated 8/13/2021 1:48 PM
Route 83 (Main Street) north of North Avenue in Antioch will be closed, weather permitting, at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, for emergency repairs to the Canadian National railroad crossing. Drivers will be detoured to Routes 173 and 45, plus Wilmot Road. The work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. Visit travelmidwest.com for info about other construction projects in northeast Illinois.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.