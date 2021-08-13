Person found dead in Libertyville house after fire

Authorities are investigating the death of a person found inside a house early Friday after a fire there had been extinguished.

Libertyville Police said a police officer on patrol about 3:22 a.m. saw a house ablaze on the 100 block of Johnson Avenue, near downtown. Firefighters from several departments responded.

Roads in the area, including Milwaukee Avenue, were temporarily closed. After the fire was extinguished, a dead person was found inside the house.

The person's name, gender and age were withheld pending notification of family, police said. Other circumstances, including the location of where the person was found in the house, suspected cause or damage estimate was not immediately released.

Libertyville police and fire, along with the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office, and Lake County coroner's office, are investigating.