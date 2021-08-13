Illinois again averaging 3,000-plus new COVID-19 cases each day

Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 47,565 more doses of vaccines, including the Pfizer/BioNTech version, have been administered statewide. Associated Press File Photo/December 2020

For the first time since mid-April, Illinois is once again averaging more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

The state's seven-day rolling average for new cases now stands at 3,046, a benchmark the state hasn't reached since April 20, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH officials today reported 3,479 more Illinois residents were diagnosed with COVID-19, while 20 more have died from the disease.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 23,594, as 1,457,687 residents have now been infected, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Conversely, vaccine providers across the state are once again averaging more than 30,000 shots a day, something that hasn't happened since July 3, records show.

Vaccine providers statewide reported administering another 47,565 doses to residents and workers.

IDPH officials are reporting 57.6% of the vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinate, while 74.3% of that age group have now received at least one dose.

Illinois hospitals are treating 1,652 COVID-19 patients, 345 of whom are in intensive care, according to IDPH figures.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 5.1%. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.