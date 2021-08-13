Feder: NBC 5 meteorologist Andy Avalos to retire after 'wonderful career'

After more than three decades on the weather front of two Chicago TV stations, Andy Avalos is ready to ride off into the sunset.

Avalos, 66, announced Friday he's retiring as primary morning meteorologist at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5. Before joining NBC 5 for the first of two runs in 1994, he spent 10 years at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.

His last day on the air will be August 27, according to Frank Whittaker, station manager and vice president of news at NBC 5.

"I'm looking forward to retirement and spending more quality time with my family and friends," Avalos told colleagues in an email. "But to be honest with you, I think I am looking forward to never setting my alarm clock to wake me up at midnight ever again!"

Avalos began his career at KOAA, the NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and later worked for KMGH, the ABC affiliate in Denver, before joining ABC 7 as weekend weatherman in 1984. He was tapped to replace Jim Tilmon at NBC 5 in 1994.

From 1999 to 2003 he ran a pancake house in west suburban Lemont before returning full-time to NBC 5.

