Des Plaines expected to repeal 1963 ban on men wearing women's clothes

The Des Plaines city council will meet Monday night for a second review -- and potentially final approval -- of a plan to repeal a decades-old ban on wearing clothing designed for the opposite sex.

The repeal was first approved Aug. 2. The regulation has been in place since 1963 and targets men wearing women's clothing.

The item is on the consent agenda for the meeting, so it could be approved without public discussion as part of a vote covering several topics.

Officials in Elk Grove Village and Schaumburg recently have rescinded similar rules.

The city council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St.