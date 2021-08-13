 

Census: Elgin now the sixth-largest city in Illinois

  • Elgin has moved up two spots in the list of most populated cities in the state.

    Elgin has moved up two spots in the list of most populated cities in the state. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 8/13/2021 4:49 PM

Elgin is now the sixth largest city in Illinois, according to 2020 census data just released.

With a population of 114,797, Elgin has moved up two spots since 2010, when it was eighth. The city also grew by 6.1% -- the highest percentage for any Illinois city with a population of more than 100,000.

 

"The newly released data brings great news for Elgin," Mayor David Kaptain said in a news release. "Elgin is a city of choice, with the highest quality services and amenities. Elgin's growth will continue to attract new residential and commercial developments."

The top five most populous cities in Illinois are Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville and Rockford.

As the city has grown it also has become more diverse, with the Latino population growing from 43.6% to 45.7% and the Asian population growing from 5.4% to 5.9%.

"I'm proud that Elgin is home to a growing diverse community," Kaptain said in the release. "The 2020 census data indicates our continued need to make sure that those growing populations are represented in government and other areas of decision making."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 