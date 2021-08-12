Timothy Christian schools will require masks after state moves to impose sanctions

Elmhurst-based Timothy Christian Schools will comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order for students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the Illinois State Board of Education took action to revoke recognition of the school.

Timothy Christian Superintendent Matt Davidson said in a statement he never stated the school would not comply with the mask mandate.

"Timothy is working with ISBE on the restoration of its recognition status," Davidson said.

The school is "troubled by ISBE's harsh action of immediate revocation of recognition, especially because the first day of school is not until August 25 and the school never announced that it would be noncompliant. Nevertheless, based on the current situation, Timothy has determined that it will follow the Executive Order, and see one another's unmasked faces outside."

In a Wednesday letter, the ISBE said both the high school and elementary schools would lose access to the Invest in Kids tax scholarship program, and middle school and elementary students will be ineligible to participate in Illinois Elementary School Association sports.

With loss of recognition, graduating students' diplomas would not be recognized by the state and the school would not be allowed to participate in IHSA sports. The school has preschool through 12th grade classes.

"You declined to affirm that your schools will comply with the universal masking requirements set forth" in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order on masking indoors in schools on Aug. 4, ISBE State Superintendent Carmen Ayala said. As a result "ISBE is removing your school's status as a recognized nonpublic school, effective immediately."

Ayala said in a letter "we do not take this action lightly. The purpose of the universal indoor masking requirement is to ensure that all students can safely attend school in-person this fall."

Superintendent Matt Davidson had said in a video posted Wednesday he and the school board had "taken a prayerful and methodical approach," to their decision to remain mask optional.

"This isn't an act of defiance, we're not puffing our chests out, we're not ramping up for some big fight," he said.

The school system will "continue to explore," the issue and COVID-19 situation, Davidson said.

"We're going to turn over every stone. But ultimately we'll make a conclusion on the legality of the announcement by the governor, especially as a private, faith-based educational institution. We believe our health plan will continue to work," he said.

Ayala said, "we know that consistent and correct mask use is the simplest, most effective way to keep students safely in school where they can learn and grow to their fullest potential. And masks work best when everyone wears one."

The Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics are recommending masks inside to keep kids safe in schools as the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 is surging across the U.S.

Children ages 11 and younger are not eligible for vaccinations currently.