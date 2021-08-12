Third man charged in 2020 Gurnee-area murder

A third person has been charged in the May 2020 murder of a 21-year-old man in unincorporated Lake County near Gurnee.

Lake County sheriff's police said Thursday afternoon that Dalance Montrell Robinson, 21, of the 0-100 block of Paxton Avenue in Calumet City, was the shooter in the robbery and murder of Elliott Jones of the 36900 block of North Grandwood Drive.

Robinson is behind bars facing four counts of first-degree murder. Bail as set at $5 million, and Robinson would need to pay $500,000 in cash to be released pending trial.

According to sheriff's Lt. Christopher Covelli, a judge granted investigators' request for an arrest warrant on July 14. Authorities located Robinson driving in Waukegan on July 15, but he evaded capture, Covelli said.

According to a release from the Lake County State's Attorney's Office, an assistant state's attorney learned on Thursday morning that Robinson might be in the area of Washington Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Waukegan. Sheriff's officers were informed and began looking for him. Robinson was spotted and arrested near the intersection without incident, Covelli said.

Two other men also have been charged in the crime: Jordae Wilson and Donterrance M. Nixon, both of Waukegan.

According to Jim Newton of the Lake CountyW state's attorney's office, Robinson and the other two men offered to sell marijuana to Jones. Jones gave the men money for marijuana but the men began driving away without giving him anything, Newton said.

Newton said Robinson shot Jones when he tried to cling to the departing vehicle.

Newton said Nixon was initially was charged with murder but greed to plead guilty to armed robbery in a deal with prosecutors to drop the murder charges. Under the terms, he must also testify truthfully if needed in cases against Wilson and Robinson.