One more day of severe weather before mild weekend

Cleanup continues and power outages for roughly 26,000 ComEd customers remain after several rounds of severe weather that are expected to wrap up by the end of today. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Chicago office are forecasting a final day of dangerously hot and humid air settling throughout the suburbs today, followed by the potential for more severe weather later in the afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected in some of the far South suburbs this morning, followed by storms rolling in from the east later in the afternoon and early evening that could bring damaging winds, forecasters said. Western suburbs in DuPage and Kane County are likely to see the worst of the potential storms that are expected to last until 10 p.m.

ComEd officials are reporting more than 26,000 customers are still without power following rounds of storms earlier in the week.

Most of the outages are in Northwest Cook County and Lake County, according to the utility's outage map.

Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s in most of the suburbs today with heat indexes potentially reaching triple digits once again.

A cold front will arrive Friday bringing "cooler and less humid weather to the region for the weekend," according to meteorologists.

Highs in the upper 70s are expected throughout the weekend.