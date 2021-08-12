In-person learning returns to District 211 on 1st day of classes

Fremd High School students are greeted at the front door of the Palatine school during the first day of school Thursday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Students walk past a welcome back sign at Fremd High School on the first day of classes at the Palatine school Thursday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Members of the Fremd High School drum line and cheerleading squad greeted their fellow students at the front door in Palatine Thursday morning as the 2021-22 school year began in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Members of the Fremd High School cheerleading squad and drum line greeted their fellow students at the front door in Palatine Thursday morning as the 2021-22 school year began in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

As the 2021-22 school year dawned across Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Thursday morning, the drum line and cheerleading squad of William Fremd High School in Palatine welcomed their classmates back as they paraded through the front door.

Fremd Principal Mark Langer said he was excited to have the students back.

"It feels like school again," Langer said. "We are looking forward to letting them have a true high school experience."

Prior to Thursday, Fremd sophomore Dylan Grochowski's only high school experience was through either remote or hybrid learning.

"I was only able to experience a little bit of high school my freshman year, but I'm sure this year will be pretty different," he said. "I am looking forward to seeing people in my classes and seeing and doing as much as I can."

Across town at Palatine High School, the annual "senior march" took place as the school's drum line led seniors from the football stadium to the school entrance as teachers and staff cheered them on.

The faculty at Schaumburg High School welcomed students back with signs of encouragement and words of welcome as they lined the entrance halls.

The staff at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates made a balloon arch for the students to pass through as they entered.

And at Hoffman Estates High School, teachers, staff, and giant inflatable figures met the returning students on the front steps of the school.