Feder: Tom Skilling bids farewell to beloved dog Maddie

A poignant and heartfelt tribute by Tom Skilling on the passing of his beloved dog Maddie elicited an outpouring of condolences to the famed Chicago meteorologist.

More than 1,000 people wrote in comments of love and support on Facebook Wednesday after Skilling shared his sadness on the loss of "a member of our family who has brought us such abiding love and affection and whose absence seems insurmountable at this moment in time."

Viewers came to know Maddie during the pandemic when she would appear in many of Skilling's weather reports from home for Nexstar Media Group WGN-Channel 9, where he's been chief meteorologist since 1978.

