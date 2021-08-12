Aurora man sentenced, in absentia, to 18 years for molesting child

A 46-year-old Aurora man was sentenced Thursday, in absentia, to 18 years in prison for criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child.

Jose L. Godinez, of the 1500 block of Solifsburg Avenue, was convicted by a Kane County jury in May.

In addition to the prison term, Godinez will have to register for life as a sexual offender.

He has not appeared at a court hearing since January and did not appear in court for his trial, according to a news release.

Godinez was arrested in July 2018, and was charged with sexually assaulting the victim, whom, he knew. The victim was younger than 18. The assaults took place between January 2015 and July 2018, authorities said.

He was held at the Kane County jail until May 19, 2020, when a judge agreed to reduce his bail and Godinez posted $30,000 bond.

Godinez's whereabouts are unknown and an arrest warrant was issued in May.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 911 or the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 201-5160.