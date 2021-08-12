24 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, the highest in 10 weeks

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 3,114 Thursday and 24 more people died from the respiratory disease, the most fatalities since June 6, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Wednesday, 52,811 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 27,611.

The federal government has delivered 15,223,455 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,463,308 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,531,554 people in the state have been fully vaccinated or 51.2% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 came to 1,608 as of Wednesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 5% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,454,208 and 23,575 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 71,820 virus tests in the last 24 hours.