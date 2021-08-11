Severe thunderstorm warning issued for western suburbs as 85,000 still without power

A large tree sits in front of a house on Cherry Street as clean up from storm damage Wednesday August 11, 2021 in Lake in the Hills. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Residents remove tree limbs that fell overnight at Pine and Oak streets in Lake in the Hills. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Trees pile up at Pine and Oak streets as clean up from storm damage commences Wednesday August 11, 2021 in Lake in the Hills. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A ComEd worker tries to restore power at the intersection of Plum and Poplar streets on Wednesday during overnight storms. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A wall cloud rolls across Crystal Lake around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Behind it was strong winds and torrential rain. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Two trees are down at the McVearry residence on Scott Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake from Tuesday night's storms. The trees damaged a portion of the home and two cars. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

An SUV was damaged at the McVearry home on Scott Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake from Tuesday night's storms. Two trees fell on the family's home and two cars. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A tree was uprooted during Tuesday's storms at Scott Lane and Scott Court in unincorporated Crystal Lake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Two trees are down at the McVearry residence on Scott Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake following Tuesday night's storms. The trees damaged a portion of the home and two cars. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

More than 85,000 ComEd customers remain without power, mostly in the northern parts of Lake and McHenry counties, after severe storms pushed through the suburbs Tuesday.

And the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:30 a.m. for Cook, DuPage and Will counties as well as parts of Kane County.

The line of storms rolling into the suburbs currently are bringing winds in excess of 60 mph, meteorologists reported.

Tuesday, wind gusts of more than 60 mph and large hail were reported in some suburbs, downing trees in parts of the northern Fox Valley like Cary, Pingree Grove and Lake in the Hills. Many are without power in places as far south as Oak Brook and Elmhurst as well.

"We heard thunder and the next thing the tree came down," said Laura McVearry, who lives in an unincorporated area of McHenry County near Crystal Lake. "Luckily it barely hit the house, definitely crushed both cars. We hunkered down in the basement for a little while but that was the most of it."

At its peak, nearly 200,000 ComEd customers were without power Tuesday, according to the utility.

Meteorologists at the Chicago office of the National Weather Service had warned of the risk of severe storms aided by the hot, humid air that has moved into the area.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and Will counties through 1 p.m. today.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the lower 90s through Thursday with heat indexes potentially reaching as high as 105 degrees.

Forecasts call for a chance of severe thunderstorms again later today and into the night.

The Lake County sheriff's office in Waukegan will be closed today because of the power outage and unknown time of restoration.

The storm brought widespread damage throughout Lake County, with sheriff's deputies responding to about 100 weather-related calls for service, according to Lt. Chris Covelli.

"Unlike many storms, these storm related calls were countywide and not confined to specific areas," he said.

The majority of calls were live power lines that had fallen or were arching, and trees that had fallen across roadways, according to Covelli.

In Lakemoor, which straddles Lake and McHenry counties, village officials solicited information from residents via social media Tuesday night to mobilize and coordinate resources.

"People really stepped up," said Village Administrator David Alarcon. "We had significant damage -- many downed trees."

Damage was heaviest in the original part of the village, which has the most mature trees, north of Route 120 near Lily Lake, he said.

To the northeast in Lake Villa, trees were downed along Grand Avenue.

"We had 1,062 people without power at one point, which is about a third of our residents," said Village Administrator Karl Warwick.

About 397 were still without power at 7 a.m., he said.

Daily Herald staff writers Jake Griffin, Paul Valade and Mick Zawislak contributed to this report.