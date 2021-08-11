Police: Wonder Lake man who thought he was meeting 14-year old for sex now behind bars

A Wonder Lake man is behind bars after police say he drove to Warren Township to have sex with "a 14-year-old girl" who turned out to be an undercover detective.

Aaron C. Cornelius, 36, is charged with indecent solicitation of a child and remains in Lake County jail on $750,000 bail, which means he would need to put up $75,000 in cash to leave jail before his trial.

Lt. Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the undercover detective was a member of the Sheriff's Special Investigations Group. The detective posed as a 14-year-old girl on a social network app.

Covelli said sheriff's detectives routinely pose as children online in an effort to identify and apprehend those using the internet to prey on children.

Sheriff John D. Idleburg said he wants parents and guardians to talk to their children about the risks of online predators.

"Online predators are prevalent and they lurk in the shadows of cyberspace," Idleburg said.

Cornelius will next be before a judge on Aug. 13.