Pilot suffers minor injuries in helicopter crash in Prospect Heights

A helicopter crashed in Prospect Heights near Chicago Executive Airport at the intersection of Apple Drive and Milwaukee Avenue. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Federal aviation officials are investigating a helicopter crash in Prospect Heights earlier today near Chicago Executive Airport that injured the pilot.

Prospect Heights police said the unknown male pilot was the lone occupant of the helicopter that crashed onto Milwaukee Avenue and came to rest on its side in the northbound lanes at about 6:40 a.m.

The pilot was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, police said.

A portion of Milwaukee Avenue remains closed between Palatine Road and Industrial Lane while investigators examine the area.

Steve Mella, Wheeling Fire Department's deputy chief, said the crash occurred just after takeoff from the nearby airport. He said the pilot had managed to free himself from the wreckage before emergency workers responded.

The helicopter struck a light pole along Milwaukee Avenue as it crashed, but caused no other significant damage to the area, Mella said.

WGN is reporting the pilot said the helicopter belongs to a company the pilot works for and it suffered engine failure almost immediately after takeoff. He was taken to Glenbrook Hospital for treatment.

Airport officials said the airport was closed for a short time following the crash, but has reopened.

Additionally, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are at the scene, according to airport officials. The crash remains under investigation and is now under federal jurisdiction.