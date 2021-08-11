Palatine man charged in 2020 crash that killed Buffalo Grove resident back behind bars

A 33-year-old Palatine man who was charged with five counts of felony aggravated DUI causing death after a fatal crash in Mundelein on New Year's Day 2020 was arrested again last week by Lake County sheriff's deputies.

Armando Altamirano was kept in Lake County jail for almost a year from his arrest in March 2020 until March 19, 2021, when he put up $75,000 in cash to leave jail on a bond, according to sheriff's Lt. Christopher Covelli.

Covelli said sometime after he left jail, Altamirano violated the terms of his release and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Covelli said he did not know how Altamirano violated the terms.

Altamirano was arrested by Lake County sheriff's officers on the 2000 block of Shell Drive in Libertyville on Aug. 4. He is back in jail, this time on $2 million bail, which means he would need to put up $200,000 to leave jail again.

Altamirano is next due in court on Aug. 18.

Police accounts of the fatal 2020 crash said Altamirano was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that collided with a Lincoln MKZ sedan making a left turn on Route 45 near Route 60 in Mundelein.

The Lincoln's driver, 56-year-old Richard Skloot of Buffalo Grove, was killed.

Altamirano is charged with five counts of aggravated DUI causing death, two counts of aggravated DUI on a suspended or revoked license and one count of reckless driving.