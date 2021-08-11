New school year begins in Glenbard High School District 87

Students return to Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream for the first day of classes Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The new academic year began Wednesday at Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Students at Glenbard North High School must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status in compliance with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate in schools. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Students arrive for the first day of classes at Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream on Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Assistant Principal Eric Johansen gives a fist bump to one of the many students streaming into Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream for the first day of classes Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Aside from students and teachers wearing masks, the first day of classes in Glenbard High School District 87 looked more like the "before times."

Last fall, the district started the new school year with all-remote learning. But on Wednesday, it welcomed students back with a full schedule of instruction, looser restrictions and the hope that schools will be able to avoid the disruptions that defined 2020.

At Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, one of the four campuses in the district, Assistant Principal Eric Johansen was raring to go bright and early, greeting teens before first period began at 7:30 a.m.

Students were seen adhering to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate in schools.

"While everyone is wearing a mask, we have the ability to maintain a higher level of safety and reduce the number of people who miss school/work due to quarantine," Superintendent David Larson said in a back-to-school message to parents.

The district also is offering voluntary, saliva-based COVID-19 testing at school each week.