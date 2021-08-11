Illinois offers way to access vaccination status online

The Illinois Department of Public Health is allowing residents to access their COVID-19 vaccination records electronically from the state registry instead of relying on paper records. Associated Press

Vaccinated Illinoisans who don't want to rely on those paper COVID-19 vaccination cards will now have a new way of showing proof they've got their shot.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced its "Vax Verify" program that lets residents age 18 and older check and download their COVID-19 immunization records from the state registry.

To enroll and for information, go to https://idphportal.illinois.gov.

"With the current surge in cases, more people are making the decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and this new tool will aid residents in confirming their vaccination where needed," health department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

Getting registered can take time, however. Individuals need to navigate a one-time process verifying their identities. The state health department is contracting with Experian as its identity verification service provider.

That means anyone who has placed a freeze on credit cards "will need to unfreeze their credit with Experian" and wait 24 hours before completing the process, officials said.