 

Illinois offers way to access vaccination status online

  • The Illinois Department of Public Health is allowing residents to access their COVID-19 vaccination records electronically from the state registry instead of relying on paper records.

    The Illinois Department of Public Health is allowing residents to access their COVID-19 vaccination records electronically from the state registry instead of relying on paper records. Associated Press

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 8/11/2021 8:11 PM

Vaccinated Illinoisans who don't want to rely on those paper COVID-19 vaccination cards will now have a new way of showing proof they've got their shot.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced its "Vax Verify" program that lets residents age 18 and older check and download their COVID-19 immunization records from the state registry.

 

To enroll and for information, go to https://idphportal.illinois.gov.

"With the current surge in cases, more people are making the decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and this new tool will aid residents in confirming their vaccination where needed," health department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

Getting registered can take time, however. Individuals need to navigate a one-time process verifying their identities. The state health department is contracting with Experian as its identity verification service provider.

That means anyone who has placed a freeze on credit cards "will need to unfreeze their credit with Experian" and wait 24 hours before completing the process, officials said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
State announces $250 million 'Back to Business' grant program
Related Article
State announces $250 million 'Back to Business' grant program
 
Back to school, not totally back to normal: Here's how it'll work in some suburban districts
Related Article
Back to school, not totally back to normal: Here's how it'll work in some suburban districts
 
CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges
Related Article
CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges
 
COVID-19 hospitalization average goes up for 28th straight day in Illinois
Related Article
COVID-19 hospitalization average goes up for 28th straight day in Illinois
 
Windsor Park in Carol Stream sees uptick in COVID-19 infections, forcing restrictions
Related Article
Windsor Park in Carol Stream sees uptick in COVID-19 infections, forcing restrictions
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 