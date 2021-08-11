'I did the best I could': Helicopter pilot suffers minor injuries after emergency landing in Prospect Heights

Ovidiu Astalus and the helicopter that made an emergency landing Wednesday in Prospect Heights. Courtesy of Ovidiu Astalus

Pilot Ovidiu Astalus of Niles made an emergency landing Wednesday in Prospect Heights, near the Chicago Executive Airport. This is an earlier photo. Courtesy of Ovidiu Astalus

Ovidiu Astalus and the helicopter that made an emergency landing Wednesday in Prospect Heights. Courtesy of Ovidiu Astalus

A helicopter landed on Milwaukee Avenue in Prospect Heights on Wednesday and then flipped onto its side when a rotor hit a light pole. The pilot suffered minor injuries. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

A helicopter landed on Milwaukee Avenue in Prospect Heights on Wednesday and then flipped onto its side when a rotor hit a light pole. The pilot suffered minor injuries. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

A helicopter pilot who made an emergency landing Wednesday morning on Milwaukee Avenue in Prospect Heights before the craft flipped onto its side credited his flight instructor and God for surviving the experience and not causing too much damage.

"I did the best I could in that situation," said Niles resident Ovidiu Astalus, who walked away from the wreck with a dislocated shoulder and minor injuries. "I did what I was taught to do."

The emergency occurred about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, shortly after Astalus, 35, took off from the nearby Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. Astalus' company, Crown Point Truck & Trailer Repair, owns the Robinson R44 Raven II aircraft, and he was headed to a helipad at the firm's Morton Grove headquarters.

The helicopter was built earlier this year, federal aviation records indicate. Astalus was the craft's only occupant Wednesday.

When the helicopter, which is black and emblazoned with the company logo and website address, was about 200 to 300 feet over the Dam No. 1 Woods forest preserve, its engine began racing and slowing uncontrollably, Astalus said.

"(It) was acting crazy," he said.

Astalus looked for a safe place to land and chose a spot on Milwaukee Avenue at Apple Drive. He set down in the northbound lanes after observing the traffic headed south toward the spot, he said. Astalus said he wanted to land far ahead of oncoming cars so they could see him in time and avoid a crash.

After landing, the helicopter's overhead rotor blades struck a nearby light pole, knocking down the pole and forcing the aircraft onto its right side, Astalus said.

Wheeling Deputy Fire Chief Steve Mella was on his way to fire station No. 24, which is on Milwaukee Avenue about one mile from the airport, to begin his daily shift when he saw the helicopter in trouble.

"I thought it was a little bit low, but that's not terribly unusual," Mella said.

By the time Mella got to the station, the department had been alerted to the emergency and firefighters were heading out.

The helicopter came down about 15 or 20 feet from a concrete barrier that separates the road from the Dam 1 Woods Forest Preserve and the Des Plaines River, Mella said.

"Whether it was luck or skill I don't know, but no cars were hit," Mella said. "He ended up in an open intersection and didn't end up in the river or hit any of the businesses (in the area)."

Astalus, who said he got his pilot's license earlier this year and has about 150 hours of flight experience, got out of the craft on his own before emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters from Wheeling, Prospect Heights and Des Plaines responded with trucks and equipment specially designed for aircraft-related disasters. Fortunately, there was no fire and damage to the area was minimal.

Astalus was taken to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview and released later in the day.

"Thanks to God and thanks to the instructor I had," he said.

A section of Milwaukee Avenue was closed for about three hours after the crash until the helicopter could be loaded onto a flatbed truck and taken back to the airport, Mella said.

The airport was closed for a short time but reopened Wednesday morning. George Sakas, the airport's interim executive director, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

• Staff writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.