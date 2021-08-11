Helicopter crash in Prospect Heights closes portion of Milwaukee Avenue
Updated 8/11/2021 7:29 AM
A helicopter crash in Prospect Heights has closed a portion of Milwaukee Avenue, Sigalert is reporting.
The pilot and the lone passenger suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene, ABC 7 Chicago reporting.
The helicopter had just taken off from Chicago Executive Airport before the crash, which occurred around 6:40 a.m., ABC 7 Chicago reporting.
Milwaukee Avenue is closed between Palatine Road and Industrial Lane, Sigalert is reporting.
