District 303 parents, teachers excited as new school year unfolds

Sharon Nava and her daughter, Nari, arrive at Wild Rose Elementary School in St. Charles for Nari's first day of kindergarten Wednesday. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media

Kaneland McDole Elementary School kindergartner Olivia DeLine kisses her mom, Brandy DeLine, goodbye as her twin, Isabella, and dad, Matt, look on during the first day of classes Wednesday in the Kaneland Unit District 302. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media

Wild Rose Elementary School kindergartner Nicole Collins waves to her mom, Maya, on the first day of school Wednesday in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media

Wild Rose Elementary School kindergarten teacher Katherine Thompson said she is excited to be able to spend more time with her students this school year.

Because of the pandemic, kindergarten was offered only as half day for the 2020-21 school year.

"I'm so excited for a little bit of normalcy," Thompson said as she greeted her students Wednesday, the first day of classes for St. Charles Unit District 303 students. "I have my kids all day this year after I only had them for two hours and 15 minutes last year. So now they really get to dive deep into the curriculum and do what kindergartners are meant to do. Last year was tough, but we got through it."

In the face of a surging number of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly transmissible delta variant, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's issued an executive order mandating that masks be worn indoors by all teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Carol Smith, director of communications and community relations, said if a student does not have a mask, one will be provided.

Maya Collins' daughter Nicole started kindergarten Wednesday.

"She's been at home with me for the past year due to COVID," Collins said. "She's ready to learn and she's ready to make new friends."