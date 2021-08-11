COVID-19 update: 17,068 more shots, 3,933 new cases, 9 more deaths

Gretchen Rodriguez, a registered nurse in Elmhurst Hospital's Progressive Critical Care Unit, cares for a patient with COVID-19. Courtesy Elmhurst Hospital

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,933 Wednesday, the highest since April 9, with nine more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases hit 5.1% based on a seven-day average, reflecting a continued rise.

On Tuesday, 17,068 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 23,631.

The federal government has delivered 15,177,465 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,410,497 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,505,315 people have been fully vaccinated or 51% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,558 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,451,094 and 23,551 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 49,200 virus tests in the last 24 hours.