90,000 remain without power throughout suburbs after severe storms Tuesday night

A wall cloud rolls across Crystal Lake around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Behind it was strong winds and torrential rain. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Two trees are down at the McVearry residence on Scott Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake from Tuesday night's storms. The trees damaged a portion of the home and two cars. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

An SUV was damaged at the McVearry home on Scott Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake from Tuesday night's storms. Two trees fell on the family's home and two cars. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A tree was uprooted during Tuesday's storms at Scott Lane and Scott Court in unincorporated Crystal Lake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Two trees are down at the McVearry residence on Scott Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake following Tuesday night's storms. The trees damaged a portion of the home and two cars. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

More than 90,000 ComEd customers remain without power, mostly in the northern parts of Lake and McHenry counties, after severe storms pushed through the suburbs Tuesday.

Wind gusts of more than 60 mph and large hail were reported in some places, downing trees in parts of the northern Fox Valley like Cary, Pingree Grove and Lake in the Hills. Many are without power in places as far south as Oak Brook and Elmhurst as well.

"We heard thunder and the next thing the tree came down," said Laura McVearry, who lives in an unincorporated area of McHenry County near Crystal Lake. "Luckily it barely hit the house, definitely crushed both cars. We hunkered down in the basement for a little while but that was the most of it."

The Lake County sheriff's office in Waukegan will be closed today because of the power outage and unknown time of restoration.

At its peak, nearly 200,000 ComEd customers were without power Tuesday, according to the utility.

Meteorologists at the Chicago office of the National Weather Service had warned of the risk of severe storms aided by the hot, humid air that has moved into the area.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and Will counties through 1 p.m. today.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the lower 90s through Thursday with heat indexes potentially reaching as high as 105 degrees.

Forecasts call for a chance of severe thunderstorms again later today and into the night.