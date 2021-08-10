 

Thursday is Kids Day at farmers market in Vernon Hills

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/10/2021 5:41 PM

Kids Day at the Farmers Market at Century Park in Vernon Hills is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Various activities for kids will be offered. Sully, the Vernon Hills Park District mascot, will join other roaming characters greeting the kids. Girl Scouts will offer crafts, and a face painter and balloon artist will be there. Yard games and a bounce house are also part of the activities.

 

There is no charge for admission. Century Park is at 1001 Lakeview Parkway, just north of Route 60.

