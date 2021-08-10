Thursday is Kids Day at farmers market in Vernon Hills
Updated 8/10/2021 5:41 PM
Kids Day at the Farmers Market at Century Park in Vernon Hills is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Various activities for kids will be offered. Sully, the Vernon Hills Park District mascot, will join other roaming characters greeting the kids. Girl Scouts will offer crafts, and a face painter and balloon artist will be there. Yard games and a bounce house are also part of the activities.
There is no charge for admission. Century Park is at 1001 Lakeview Parkway, just north of Route 60.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.