'They're too young right now': Group of Dist. 303 parents, students rally against mask mandate

Parents gathered outside Thompson Middle School in St. Charles on Monday, Aug. 9 to voice their opinions to have the St. Charles District 303 school board vote for parental choice when it comes to students wearing masks in school this fall. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media

St. Charles Unit District 303 parent Brittany Fuller believes she should have say over whether her young children wear masks when they go back to school Wednesday.

Holding signs that said "Unmask Our Children" and "No Masks! Let Us Breathe," Fuller was one of a group of District 303 parents and children on Monday protesting the district's decision to abide by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order mandating that masks be worn indoors by all teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

"They're too young right now," Fuller said. "Right now is this critical time for them to express themselves. We were just talking today about how they express things to their teachers that they wouldn't express to us. They have to see their teachers' faces and the teachers have to see their faces."

Prior to the executive order, school board members had voted unanimously to make masks optional for the new school year. School board members took the vote prior to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone in K-12 schools where a mask indoors -- including teachers, staff, students and visitors -- regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC announced the new guidance to prevent further spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

Fuller wants the school board to return to making masks optional.

"We just want an option," she said.

The rally was held prior to a school board meeting that was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. But those who were planning to attend the meeting were directed to take shelter in Haines Center because of reported tornadoes in the area.

The meeting was later canceled and will be rescheduled.

Rally organizer and District 303 parent Lisa Raphael also would like to see the school board go back to making masks optional.

"Bottom line is that it's my child, it's my choice," she said. "My son cries almost every day when he has to put a mask on."

Her Facebook group, Awake St. Charles, also has questioned Pritzker's legal authority to issue such a mandate and asked District 303 Superintendent Jason Pearson and the school board several questions about that authority.

"We have heard nothing, which is unacceptable," Raphael said.

She also recently started the Facebook group My Child ... My Choice.

School board members have heard from people on both sides of the issue. Last month, Katherine Brito, who is vice-president of the Kane County Medical Society's board of directors and a doctor at the Geneva Eye Clinic, had pleaded with board members to reconsider their decision to make masks optional during the upcoming school year.

"I'm astounded, frankly terrified that we're even contemplating sending our kids inside unvaccinated and unmasked this coming year," Brito said, in addressing board members. "I don't treat COVID patients, but I care a lot about children and I care for a lot of children, including those who are immunocompromised. I wear a mask to protect myself, but also, to protect those who are vulnerable. And the most vulnerable group is the unvaccinated."

She noted the number of COVID-19 cases is rising again as a result of the delta variant.

"We must take action now to prevent a school outbreak that leads to temporary closure or God forbid, the death of a child," Brito said.