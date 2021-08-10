South Elgin police search for missing 90-year-old man

The South Elgin police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man who has a condition that places him in danger, authorities said.

John Frisby was last seen on the 300 block of Carla Drive in South Elgin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a blue, long-sleeved pullover and tan slacks, according to a missing person advisory alert from the Illinois State Police.

Frisby is driving a blue Ford Expedition SUV with Arizona plates CCH9066 and traveling with his German shepherd. He might be heading toward Bisbee, Arizona, the alert said. Frisby has gray hair and blue eyes. He's 6 feet tall and he weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about Frisby's whereabouts should call the South Elgin Police Department at (630) 232-6739 or dial 911.